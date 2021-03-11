Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, June 8

The Gurdaspur police last night carried out raids on the houses of at least seven gangsters who are serving time in various jails. Two of them — Sukhdeep Singh, alias Bhura, and Jasbir Singh, alias Jassa — have been lodged in Tihar while the remaining are in different prisons of Punjab.

SSP Harjit Singh said the searches were continuing. “It is a work in progress. At this time I may not be able to disclose much information. I will comment once the operation is over,” he said.

The SSP said he had formed a team of senior officers which was working directly under his supervision. Apart from Sukhdeep and Jasbir, the goons whose residences were searched are Ravinder Singh, alias Gian Kharal, Taranjot Singh Tanna, Sukhraj Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal, Rajinder Singh Nikku, Sukhmeetpal Singh, alias Sukh Bhikhariwal and Gurjit Singh Bha.

Senior cops were suspecting that the accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case could have been in touch with the family members of Gurdaspur-based gangsters. “The accused may have kept arms and ammunition with the kin of these gangsters. We have to be alert. We will not allow hooliganism to raise its head in this district,” said an officer.

Officers’ claim out of these seven gangsters, Sukh Bhikharwal and Gyan Kharal were the most dangerous.

Bhikhariwal stepped into the world of crime as a drug-trafficker in 2012 and within a few years became one of India’s most wanted. He has as many as 13 cases registered against him including six pertaining to murder and attempt to murder. It is believed he also has links with Pakistan based drug runners.

Suspect role in singer’s murder

