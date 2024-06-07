Police recruitment 2016: No joining letter issued, Hardeep Kaur completes 3 months atop mobile tower

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 6

Even after over three months passed, Hardeep Kaur from Abohar, a female candidate on waiting list of Punjab Police recruitment (2016) for the post of constable, is still protesting atop the mobile phone tower located Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Sangrur-Patiala highway here.

She has been seeking appointment letter and joining in police department for herself and other candidates on the waiting list. She had climbed atop the tower on March 3 while some other candidates have been staging dharna near the tower to get their demand accepted, but to no avail so far. However, a government doctor comes daily at the dharna site to provide medical assistance, if any of them requires.

According to a candidate on the waiting list, the state government had advertised 7,416 posts of constable in Punjab Police in May, 2016, while the results were declared in October that year. Nearly 5,500 candidates were recruited by the government at that time. After that from the waiting list, about 300 more candidates were recruited in 2022 and 2023. Even after the verification of their documents by the police department, they have been waiting for their appointment letters and joining so far.

Amandeep Singh, one of the protesters, said that they had met several ministers, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian in connection with their demand, but no one had heard their voice so far.

He said despite requests, the district administration had not arranged their meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The officials were adamant that they could do something regarding the meeting with a minister only if Hardeep Kaur climbs down, he claimed. However, they were not ready for it.

#Abohar #Bhagwant Mann #Punjab Police #Sangrur