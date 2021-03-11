Police remand for two spies nabbed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 19

A local court has sent two persons arrested on charges of espionage for the Pakistan ISI to two-day police custody today.

The accused Zaffar Riaz, a resident of Kolkata, and his associate Mohd Shamshad, a native of Bihar, were arrested by State Special Operation Cell on Wednesday. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against them. Zaffar had married Rabia, a resident of Lahore in 2005. Cops claimed that Zaffar had clicked photographs and made videos of the Army buildings and shared it with his handlers through encrypted apps. Shamshad, who lived at Meerakot Chowk, had been running a lemonade cart for the past 20 years.