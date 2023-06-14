Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 13

Farmers in Punjab are on a warpath with the state government after many of their union leaders were arrested and others rounded up in police action. Deciding to intensify their agitation, farmer unions have decided to block national highways across the state.

SKM calls meet on June 14 }We strongly condemn the use of force against leaders sitting on dharna in Patiala. The SKM has extended support to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non- political) and called for a meeting on June 14 in Ludhiana to chalk out future course of action. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, skm leader

Early Tuesday morning, the Patiala police cleared the site outside Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) headquarters here by removing farmers who had been sitting on a dharna since Thursday.

After all agitating leaders were rounded up, the PSPCL gate was opened and employees entered the building after four days.

The leaders, sitting on fast, were admitted to Mata Kaushalya Hospital.

Patiala Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chinna along with SSP Varun Sharma reached the agitation spot at 4 am. After their pleas to lift dharna fell on deaf ears, the police swung into action around 5.30 am.

The police rounded up farm leaders and their supporters. They were forcibly taken away in buses to different locations. Later, many of them were released outside the district limits.

The police have removed all barricades and tractors from the dharna site.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non political), a breakaway group of the SKM, had been protesting outside the PSPCL head office since last week.

“We ensured minimum force was used to lift dharna. We have cleared the road for the public and ensured that the PSPCL gates are open to officials,” said Chinna.

Declaring the protest site as illegal on Monday evening, the district administration had directed farmers to shift to a designated place allotted for protests.

On Thursday, 27 PSPCL and SBI employees, including 11 women, were held hostage till late night after protesting farmers locked the main gate. The employees were eventually allowed to leave around 11.55 pm with Chinna’s intervention. On Friday morning, protesting farmers did not allow any PSPCL employee to enter the headquarter premises.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of SKM (Non political), who is leading the protest, claimed that the police used force. He said, “We wanted to meet the CMD of the PSPCL. As he did not come to meet us we locked the gate and sat on protest. The PSPCL management is irresponsible for the development.”

The SKM (Non political) has been protesting on several issues, including the installation of smart meters and delay in giving new tubewell connections to farmers.