Police restrict 2% quota for staff's kin in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

The state government has restricted 2% reservation policy for children/blood relatives of deserving police personnel to only one person.

Orders issued by the DGP to this effect said since 1996, the policy was to give quota in recruitment to dependent son, daughter, brother or sister of a police personnel. However, it had been revised with immediate effect, allowing only one family member to avail the benefit of the quota. “It has been decided that the benefit for the recruitment under 1996 policy is only to be granted to one ward of the deserving police personnel,” the orders issued dated April 28 said.

#punjab police