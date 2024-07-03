 Ferozepur: Police seek women, kids’ support in anti-drug drive : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Ferozepur: Police seek women, kids' support in anti-drug drive

Ferozepur: Police seek women, kids’ support in anti-drug drive

Ferozepur: Police seek women, kids’ support in anti-drug drive


Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 2

Few months ago, Sarwan Singh of Bhawra Azam Shah village had allegedly killed his wife Paramjit Kaur because she used to dissuade him from consuming drugs. Likewise, Jagsir Singh of Bajidpur village had thrashed his wife Karamjit Kaur to death as she used to express her resentment over his drug addiction. Last year, Davinder Kumar of Ferozepur had thrown acid on his wife Sunita Rani who used to prevent him from consuming drugs.

Bearing fruit

Under ‘Navekali Pehal’, an initiative of Ferozepur police, the woman folks, especially those belonging to rural hinterland are being sensitised to share information in case any of their family member is involved in peddling or consumption of drugs. “On June 27, we held a seminar in Zira,” said SSP Saumya Mishra, adding that Zira police arrested two persons and recovered 2,500 intoxicating tablets based on the inputs they received in the seminar.

These are not isolated incidents as there have been numerous such instances when the drug addicts have landed their families, spouses and kids into lifetime ordeal who for no fault of theirs had to bear the brunt of drug menace.

Finally, keeping in view the gravity of such incidents, Ferozepur police have embarked on a multi-prolonged strategy to eradicate this menace from this border area. Under this much needed named ‘Navekali Pehal’, the woman folks, especially those belonging to rural hinterland are being sensitised to come forward and share information in case any of their family member was involved in either peddling or consumption of drugs.

Series of seminars are being organised by female police officials to encourage and motivate these women so that they can discreetly share inputs with police which can prevent their families from scourge of drugs. Even the children are being involved in various activities like painting and drawings on drug addiction so that they get aware about the perils of this menace at the formative stage itself.

“We have witnessed unprecedented response from these women since this initiative was launched on the International Day of Drugs,” said SSP Saumya Mishra, adding that lot of inputs have been received already. “On June 26, we held a seminar in in Guruharsahai in which over 50 women participated, which was followed by another event on June 27 in Zira,” said the SSP, adding that the Zira police arrested two persons and recovered 2,500 intoxicating tablets based on the inputs received in the seminar. “In other seminar organised on June 28 in the city, we received information about 14 drug suppliers,” said the SSP, adding that the police were concentrating on organising these seminars in and around 40 drug hotspots in the district.

Around 180 female police officials, including senior officials have been involved in this campaign. “Every day, two seminars each are being organised in four subdivisions, including Guruharsahai and Zira. In most of the seminars, women are coming along with their children. The attendees are given blank slips in which they are told to give inputs and we make sure that their identity remains concealed,” the SSP added, further stating that women and children can play a very significant role in crusade against drugs as they are the most affected entities.

“One can imagine the pain of the family members who have lost a husband or a son after he fell prey to drugs. This initiative is an attempt to change their lives,” she added.

“It’s an inclusive initiative which harnesses the capacity and agency of women and children in the fight against drugs,” said Ashok Behal, secretary, Red Cross Society.

SP (D) Randhir Kumar said that not only the women were being encouraged to inform the police about drug peddlers, the community bonding of women folk was being leveraged to nudge the public opinion against the drugs. Even the children are made aware about the ill effects of drug abuse. Within days, many have become source of influence in their family, community and neighbourhood in our fight against drugs,” he said.

