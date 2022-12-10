Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar/Gurbaxpuri

Amritsar/Tarn Taran, December 10

An RPG attack on the Saanjh Kendra located adjoining the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran rocked this border district of Punjab at around 11.30pm on Saturday.

Though no casualty was reported, as per information, around 10 persons, including Sarhali police station SHO Sub-Inspector Parkash Singh, were present at the spot during the attack.

The windowpanes of the police station and the Saanjh Kendra were damaged, besides its main entrance.

Senior police officials reached the spot for investigations. They were tight-lipped over the incident.

The rocket-propelled grenade reportedly did not explode. Had it exploded, extensive losses could have happened.

Forensic teams also reached the spot.

According to police sources, the attack was carried out from across the National Highway 54. The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a terror attack. The sources said that the actual target was Sarhali police station. However, after hitting the grills of the gate it diverted towards the Saanjh Kendra.

Tarn Taran SSP Gurmeet Chohan who assumed the charge two days ago said investigations were underway.

A similar attack had occurred at the Punjab Police (Intelligence) headquarters in Mohali in May this year. The police has linked the same with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda. The probe was later transferred to the National Investigating agency.