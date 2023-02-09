Policemen attacked with swords in Mohali, 40 hurt

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 8

At least 40 police personnel were injured in a clash between protesters, who were demanding the release of “Bandi Singhs”, and the Chandigarh Police on the Mohali-Chandigarh border today.

Six buses, three police Gypsies, an escort vehicle of the UT IGP, a bike and a water tank were vandalised.

Vehicles vandalised on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Vicky

Eyewitnesses said youths, brandishing swords, charged towards police personnel and attacked them with blunt weapons. The police said nearly 40 personnel, including seven from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), sustained injuries and were admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh. The youths threw stones at the windshields of vehicles and deflated tyres. Bricks and stones could be seen littered on the road after the incident. The clash erupted after the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades in a bid to move towards the Chandigarh side around 3 pm. The Kaumi Insaaf Morcha, sitting on the border since January 7, had given a call to move towards the Punjab CM’s house to press for their demands three days ago.

Around 11 am, nearly 1,000 protesters gathered at the site and moved towards the barricades where negotiations began. Suddenly, the crowd got agitated and tried to force its way after which the police used water cannons and a mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd. A group of armed protesters, some of them astride horses, charged at the police, taking them completely by surprise. Police personnel tried to run for cover but were injured in the attack.

UT DGP Praveer Ranjan said, “The protesters had apprised of their move three days ago. They were told that Section 144 was in force in Chandigarh and the Punjab CM’s house was in a high security area. However, around 1,000 protesters tried to force their way through barricades near Sector 51-52 on the Chandigarh border. When they were stopped, they attacked the police personnel. Another group attacked from the rear side. Around 25-30 personnel have been admitted to the hospital.”