Politics over Warring’s turban ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 5

As the countdown for the Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi begins, turban has become a permanent dress code of the Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Raja Warring.

Call it a coincidence or his family tradition, the PPCC chief, during his public interaction across the state and at the PPCC office, is seen wearing bright-coloured turban.

Yatra enters state on Jan 10

  • The route plan for the Punjab leg of 9-day yatra has been finalised.
  • It will enter the state from Shambhu border on January 10 and party leader will stay at Fatehgarh Sahib.
  • The yatra will start around 6 am on January 11 after paying obeisance at Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara.
  • The yatra will pass through Khanna, Doraha, Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Phillaur, Goraya, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Bhogpur, Urmat Tanda, Dasuya and Mukerian before entering Jammu through the Pathankot border on January 19. January 13 will be a rest day.
  • The party is planning to hold a mega show on day one, January 11, and a rally at Pathankot on January 19.

“Should I not wear turban? I had long been thinking of tying the turban. I finally took the call while visiting the Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib,” said Warring on being asked for changing his appearance.

Turban is the pride of Punjab. So there should be no politics on wearing it, said a close associate of the PPCC chief. Though Warring denies that his decision to tie turban has any political tone, party insiders say it is a message for his adversaries on who is the party leader in the state.

With Rahul Gandhi in Punjab next week, Bharat Jodo Yatra will be an ideal platform for the PPCC chief to show his leadership and aim for bigger role in state politics.

Leaders point out that at the time of announcing Charanjit Channi as the CM after dethroning Capt Amarinder Singh, party leader Ambika Soni had pointed out that a Sikh had to be the Chief Minister of Punjab. A section of leaders had pointed out that it was done to scuttle the chances of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar of becoming the Chief Minister. Sukhjinder Randhawa’s name was also considered for the post of CM before Channi’s name was announced.

Raja Warring, asserting his position during a party function, had pointed out that those who did not fall in line would face action. Indiscipline would not be tolerated, he had pointed out.

