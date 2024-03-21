Poll clashing with paddy sowing season: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Punjab Congress on Wednesday alleged that parliamentary election in Punjab had been scheduled in the last phase with ulterior motive of the BJP to disrupt free and fair polls, misusing the official and party machinery.

Punjab CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that instead of clubbing Punjab with neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan, the state has been kept in the last phase knowing that the paddy plantation season would be at its peak around June 1. It is a clear move to keep the farmers and farm labour away from polling as farmers have been agitating at Haryana borders against the BJP, he added.

“After getting free from other states, BJP will push its party cadre, RSS cadre and official machinery in to Punjab to disrupt free and fair polls. The polling will be influenced by disruptive elements in the saffron party. They are hell bent on hitting at Punjabis. The recent provocation is ongoing farmers’ agitation,” said the Leader of Opposition.

He further said that recent statement by RSS leader blaming farmers for spreading anarchy and being separatist had dangerous connotation for Punjab. “Apart from using central agencies like NIA, ED and CBI, BJP was operating through RSS to defame farmers. Knowing that farmers would oppose BJP in villages, it would play mischief in the elections,” alleged Bajwa.

