Poll code hits green manuring operations in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 7

A delay in approval from the Election Commission (EC) to provide subsidised “Jantar” (dhaincha) seeds, which restore soil heath, to farmers has hit green manuring operations in the state.

While “Jantar” seeds are selling for Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg in the open market, the subsidised seeds would just cost Rs 30 per kg.

Jaswant Singh, Director, Agriculture Department, said due to the model code of conduct, all subsidies had to be approved by the EC. “We have written to the EC. The department has sought approval to supply subsidised ‘Jantar’ seeds to farmers,” he said.

“Jantar” is planted immediately after harvesting wheat and is ploughed back into the soil before paddy transplantation.

Kulwinder Singh of Sangatpura village, Sangrur, said, “Around 15 to 20 kg seeds are required for one acre of land. As farm incomes are shrinking and environmental sustainability is the need of the hour, a better plan to distribute subsidised seeds by the Agriculture Department would have been appreciated. By the time the approval comes, it will be too late.”

A District Agriculture Officer on condition of anonymity said, “This year, distribution of seeds got delayed due to lack of approval from the EC. In the last two years, only five to six quintal of subsidised seeds were distributed in each block.”

“After substandard seeds were provided to farmers in some pockets a few years ago, which did’nt germinate, sourcing high quality seeds has also been a challenge for the government,” he said.

