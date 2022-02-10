Poll duty ‘leaves’ employees ill, Sangrur DC forms medical board

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 9

After being flooded with applications requesting exemption from the election duty on medical grounds, Sangrur District Electoral Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Ramvir has decided to conduct medical examination of applicants from a medical board.

The DEO has decided if the application is found false, he would recommend negative remarks in the annual confidential report (ACR) of the person concerned. The ones found genuine will be sent to higher authorities for further action.

Some sources said after the announcement of elections, it seems many employees have suddenly developed health problems. The exact number is not confirmed as more applications are coming daily.

“Many are complaining of blood pressure and sugar problems while others are complaining of Covid aftereffects. Since Covid causes multiple problems in the body, it’s difficult to ascertain quickly whether employees are telling the truth or not. But it’s causing a lot of problem,” said a senior officer on anonymity.

Apart from submitting applications for medical leave, there are many who are trying to get exemption through their connections with the high-ups. “Since political interference could not work these days, many employees are trying to get exemption through their connections with senior authorities,” said another senior officer.

The Sangrur DC confirmed that he had set up medical board and the medical examination of all employees, who have submitted applications for medical leave, will be conducted after February 20.