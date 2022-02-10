POLL NUGGETS

Cong appeases sulking Bittu

Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday reached out to MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, grandson of late CM Beant Singh, by appointing him as a chairman of the Election Management Committee. Bittu was reportedly unhappy over being sidelined in the Punjab election campaign and planning. He was also reportedly peeved at being ill-treated during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Ludhiana. Congress president Sonia Gandhi ordered his appointment. Sources said by doing so, the Congress has reached out to its traditional voters among Sikhs and Hindus, who keep late Beant Singh’s family in high esteem. TNS

Notice to AAP’s Sanaur candidate

Patiala: The Sanaur Returning Officer, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, has sent a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Sanaur candidate Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra to publish information regarding a pending criminal case against him in a newspaper or on a television channel. The official said it had received a complaint from Jarnail Singh and Sanaur SAD candidate Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra regarding the matter. Bhullar said the AAP candidate had not submitted any information regarding a pending criminal case against him in his affidavit submitted to the election office. TNS

Badal yet to return after check-up

Muktsar: Former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (94), who is in the electoral fray from his home turf Lambi, is yet to return to Badal village. Notably, he had gone to Chandigarh for his post-Covid health check-up on Saturday. Sources said Badal was fine and was likely to return to the constituency by Friday. Meanwhile, his close relatives have planned a road show in the segment on Thursday, said sources. TNS

Post code, 176 drug cases filed in Bathinda

Bathinda: After the model code of conduct came into force in the state, the Bathinda police have registered 105 cases of liquor smuggling and 71 of drug peddling. The police have seized 32,645 intoxicating tablets, among other intoxicant substances, including heroin, poppy husk and opium, at inter-state check posts. TNS

12,600 litres of hooch destroyed

Officials destroy the seized hooch in a Muktsar village.

Lambi (Muktsar): In a joint operation, the sleuths of the Excise Department and the police on Wednesday seized 12,600 litres of hooch, buried on the banks of a water channel at Kattianwali village in Lambi here. Excise Inspector Gurbinder Singh said the raid lasted for nearly five hours. The hooch was destroyed. Notably, a number of raids have been conducted in the past at this place, but there has been no end to the illegal practice. TNS

LEADERSPEAK

NDA’s manifesto full of lies

The manifesto, issued by BJP, Capt Amarinder and Sukhdev Dhindsa’s alliance, is full of lies. It has nothing for the farmers, labourers, traders, industrialists, students and youth of Punjab. — Bhagwant Mann, AAP leader