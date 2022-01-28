Poll nuggets: Cong activists join AAP in Malout

Tribune News Service

Moga: “Annoyed” over the party’s decision of fielding Rupinder Kaur Ruby from Malout constituency, a number of Congress activists, including Zila Parishad member Jaspal Singh, former Malout Municipal Council president Satguru Devraj Pappi and sitting municipal councillor Sarika Garg, on Thursday left the party and joined the AAP. Meanwhile, in Muktsar, supporters of Rajbalwinder Singh Marar, son of Muktsar ex-MLA Sukhdarshan Singh Marar, too have called a meeting on Friday to decide their future course of action. TNS

75 cartons of liquor seized in Malout

Muktsar: The Malout police on Thursday claimed to have seized 75 cartons of liquor smuggled from Haryana. The police said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at Abul Khurana village and the smuggled liquor was seized from a car. A case has been lodged and probe is on. In view of the elections, the police have been on a strict vigil to thwart attempts of liquor smuggling from the neighbouring state.