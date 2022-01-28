Poll nuggets: Cong activists join AAP in Malout

Moga: “Annoyed” over the party’s decision of fielding Rupinder Kaur Ruby from Malout constituency, a number of Congress activists, including Zila Parishad member Jaspal Singh, former Malout Municipal Council president Satguru Devraj Pappi and sitting municipal councillor Sarika Garg, on Thursday left the party and joined the AAP. Meanwhile, in Muktsar, supporters of Rajbalwinder Singh Marar, son of Muktsar ex-MLA Sukhdarshan Singh Marar, too have called a meeting on Friday to decide their future course of action. TNS
75 cartons of liquor seized in Malout
Muktsar: The Malout police on Thursday claimed to have seized 75 cartons of liquor smuggled from Haryana. The police said acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid at Abul Khurana village and the smuggled liquor was seized from a car. A case has been lodged and probe is on. In view of the elections, the police have been on a strict vigil to thwart attempts of liquor smuggling from the neighbouring state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar