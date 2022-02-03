Poll nuggets: Parkash Singh Badal resumes outdoor campaigning in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Lambi (Muktsar): Ninetyfour-year-old SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday resumed the outdoor campaign on his home turf Lambi. Badal had tested positive for Covid-19 about a fortnight ago. He last toured the constituency on January 17. While interacting with the media on the sidelines of his public meeting programme, Badal said, “I know almost everyone in the constituency. But it is my duty to visit them and seek votes.” TNS

Sidhu pays visit to Vaishno Dev shrine

Chandigarh: Amid hectic election campaigning, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and party candidate from Amritsar (East) Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. On way to the holy shrine, the PCC president tweeted: “The eternal grace of the divine mother has always protected me on this path of dharma.”