Punjab polls 2022: Poll observers step up vigil to curb violations

Tribune News Service

Barnala, February 5

To ensure quick action on violation of norms in Bhadaur, from where Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting, Election Commission observers Harikesh Meena and Yashwant Kumar took feedback from representatives of various political parties on Saturday. Both assured quick action over complaints, even as some candidates expressed apprehension about misuse of money.

“Since voters are fed up with the Congress, SAD and other such parties, they will not vote for these. Voters are looking for an alternative. But since these leaders have money, they will misuse it,” claimed Balvir Singh, Bhadaur candidate of the CPM.

There are 77 villages in the constituency and two urban centres, including Tapa and Bhadaur. Lack of health, education, roads and other basic amenities are the main issues here. Residents allege both government hospitals at Tapa and Bhadaur have remained without any requisite facility. As many as 13 candidates are contesting from Bhadaur, out of which three are Independents, while the remaining are from the SAD, Congress, AAP, CPM, SAD Amritsar, Lok Insaaf Party, Punjab Lok Congress, Punjab Kisan Dal, CPI-ML and Punjab National Party.

Both observers listened to the concerns of candidates’ representatives regarding the election process and resolved these on the spot. “All should fully abide by the instructions of the EC,” they said. — TNS

Preparedness reviewed in Moga

Moga: Election observers held a meeting with the district administration to review preparations for the Assembly elections in Moga district. General observers Amit Kumar Ghosh, Ved Pati Mishra and Krishan Kumar; expenditure observers Sunil N Ranote and Bhim Ratna Rawat; and police observer Sumanjit Ray met District Magistrate Harish Nayyar, SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal and returning and nodal officers of four segments.

#punjab polls