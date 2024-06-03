Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 2

A day after the voting for the Lok Sabha elections concluded, Punjab farmers on Sunday started marching back on their tractor-trailers towards Shambhu, an interstate border between Punjab and Haryana, to intensify their “Kisan Andolan 2.0”.

Jathas of farmers could be seen moving in vehicles during the day from Mehmadpur Mandi in Patiala and also from Beas and Sangrur. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Tejveer Singh said as agreed upon earlier, farmers would begin to increase their strength at Shambhu. He said two meetings would be organised on June 3 and June 5. “The first meeting will be held between the SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on June 3 to discuss arrangements required at the protest site. The second meeting, the crucial one, will be held on June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha poll results. In this meeting, decisions will be taken on how the agitation will proceed,” said Tejveer.

On exit polls showing the BJP retaining power with a thumping majority, he said the political outcome would have no impact on their protest. “The farmers are gathering to seek their right of legal guarantee on MSP that was promised to them during the first farmer protest in 2020-21,” he said.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the ‘Shambhu Morcha’, had on May 31 asked the farmers to reach the border in their tractor-trailers and strengthen the protest. The protest by the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMSC began on February 13 and has completed 110 days.

During the course of the protest, 22 farmers have lost their lives. Among them was 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, who was allegedly shot dead at the Khanauri border on February 21. Besides, 35 farmers sustained critical injuries during the protest.

