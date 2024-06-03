 Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of elections

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Farmers stage a protest at the Shambhu border in Patiala district on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 2

A day after the voting for the Lok Sabha elections concluded, Punjab farmers on Sunday started marching back on their tractor-trailers towards Shambhu, an interstate border between Punjab and Haryana, to intensify their “Kisan Andolan 2.0”.

Jathas of farmers could be seen moving in vehicles during the day from Mehmadpur Mandi in Patiala and also from Beas and Sangrur. Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Tejveer Singh said as agreed upon earlier, farmers would begin to increase their strength at Shambhu. He said two meetings would be organised on June 3 and June 5. “The first meeting will be held between the SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on June 3 to discuss arrangements required at the protest site. The second meeting, the crucial one, will be held on June 5, a day after the Lok Sabha poll results. In this meeting, decisions will be taken on how the agitation will proceed,” said Tejveer.

On exit polls showing the BJP retaining power with a thumping majority, he said the political outcome would have no impact on their protest. “The farmers are gathering to seek their right of legal guarantee on MSP that was promised to them during the first farmer protest in 2020-21,” he said.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the ‘Shambhu Morcha’, had on May 31 asked the farmers to reach the border in their tractor-trailers and strengthen the protest. The protest by the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMSC began on February 13 and has completed 110 days.

During the course of the protest, 22 farmers have lost their lives. Among them was 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh, who was allegedly shot dead at the Khanauri border on February 21. Besides, 35 farmers sustained critical injuries during the protest.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

2
Punjab

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

3
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

4
India Assembly election 2024

Prem Tamang-led SKM sweeps Assembly elections in Sikkim, wins 31 of 32 seats

5
India

PM Modi chairs host of meetings, asks officials to ensure fire drills in hospitals, public places

6
Punjab

61.32 per cent turnout in Punjab, polling largely peaceful; mixed bag predicted

7
India Assembly election 2024

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member Assembly

8
India

As his interim bail ends, Arvind Kejriwal surrenders at Tihar jail

9
Punjab

INDIA VOTES 2024: Exit polls predict no clear winner in Punjab

10
Features

Hey Bhagwan! Pilgrim surge in Uttarakhand shrines throws life out of gear

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission


Cities

View All

Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

Chandigarh beats the heat, logs 67.90% turnout

First-timers vote for development, jobs

Both Tandon, Tewari confident of victory

Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

INDIA VOTES 2024: High tempers mark peaceful polling in searing summer heat

Pink, green, model booths only in name, voters in dismay

Bittu, Warring or Parashar? Voters’ choice sealed in EVMs

First-time voters exercise franchise with enthusiasm

Aged, disabled, newlyweds, first-timers, all queue up to cast vote in Ludhiana

Two injured in collision between two trains near Madhopur in Punjab’s Sirhind

2 loco pilots, passengers injured in collision between two trains in Punjab’s Sirhind; 29 trains affected

Polling remains peaceful, minor scuffles reported

10 shops gutted in fire at Patran village