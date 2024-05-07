Poll schedule for Punjab out

Chandigarh, May 6
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C today announced election schedule for Punjab.
The CEO said the gazette notification for the elections is scheduled to be issued on May 7. The last date for making nominations is May 14, with scrutiny of nominations to take place on May 15. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till May 17.
The polling day is scheduled for June 1 in Punjab, with the hours of poll from 7am to 6pm.
Sibin C said that nominations can be filed to Deputy commissioners-cum-Returning Officers in all Constituencies, between 11.00 AM and 03.00 PM on any of the notified days other than a public holiday from May 7 -14. The nominations papers are to be filed in Form 2A.
