Pollution board refuses to allow operations at Zira unit

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, July 6
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has finally refused its consent for operation to the ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira, in its orders reportedly passed two days ago.
Gurinder Singh Majithia, Member Secretary, PPCB, confirmed the development.
The board had not given its clearance to the plant to operate following which its management had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had directed the PPCB to consider their plea afresh.
As per information, the PPCB stated that in it’s earlier observations, coupled with inferences drawn in the water and sludge chemical report by expert committees, it does not make a case in favour of the industry for operation of the unit.
“The examination of the case reveals that the industry was still lacking in compliance on at least six consent conditions which are important in nature and cannot be ignored in a causal manner”, the orders stated, further saying that these conditions have been consciously imposed by the board to regulate the operation of the large-scale red-category units.
The order also states that the board’s observations in reference to the compliance report were sufficient to decline the consent-to-operate the application of Malbros International Private Limited. “Hence, the application of the industry for obtaining the consent to operate under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, is hereby refused,” says the order.
Earlier, the CPCB team in its report submitted to NGT had also found that none of the 29 samples taken by its team from the area in and around the ethanol plant were “potable”. Of these 29 borewells, 12 were found yielding water with unpleasant odour, whereas another five borewells had blackish water. Even TDS, boron and sulphate were found in high concentration beyond acceptable limits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries
Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...
1996 Delhi blast: SC gives life sentence without remission to four convicts
13 people were killed and around 40 injured in an explosion ...
India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24
ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...
Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...
No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya
Health minister says National Exit Test, scheduled to finall...