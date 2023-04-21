 Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice : The Tribune India

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the four soldiers



PTI

Chandigarh, April 21

Grief and anger echoed through the villages of four soldiers from Punjab who were among the five killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, with their family members demanding that the Army give a befitting reply to the "cowardly act".

The soldiers' families were inconsolable as they waited for them to come home one last time.

Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh, all from Punjab, were killed after their vehicle came under fire from unidentified terrorists and caught fire because of likely use of grenades.

The fifth soldier killed in the attack hailed from Odisha.

In Moga district's Charik village, Kulwant's brother told reporters that the government and the Army should give a befitting reply to the attack.

Holding Kulwant's four-month-old son in his arms, he said his brother loved his family and had asked him to ensure timely vaccination of his son.

Kulwant, who had recently visited his family, also leaves behind a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and his wife.

Villagers said Kulwant's father was also in the armed forces and was killed in the Kargil war when he was about two years old.

"His father was martyred in the Kargil war. The entire village is in a state of shock," a villager said.

Bakshish Singh, a former village head of Charik, said the entire village is pained by the loss of their brave son but at the same time, is proud of the supreme sacrifice he has made for the country.

In Bagha village in Bathinda, Sepoy Sewak Singh's elder sister's tears won't stop.

A villager, who was among the mourners, demanded that the Army give a befitting reply to the "cowardly act" of terrorists.

At Sepoy Harkrishan Singh's house in Talwandi Barth village in Batala, villagers hailed his supreme sacrifice for his motherland.

Harkrishan had recently visited his family. Hours before he was killed, he spoke to his wife and two-year-old daughter on a video call, villagers said.

Havildar Mandeep Singh belonged to Ludhiana district.

According to the family members of the soldiers, their bodies are expected to arrive once necessary formalities have been completed by the authorities.

Speaking to reporters in Moga district, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the four soldiers.

"We received the very sad news of five soldiers being martyred in the incident (terrorist attack), out of which four were from Punjab," he said.

During the country's freedom struggle, Punjabis contributed 90 per cent, he said.

"To keep this freedom intact, our brave jawans are guarding the borders," he added.  

#bhagwant mann #jammu #kashmir #poonch

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
Himachal

Hours after resigning as Himachal BJP president, Suresh Kashyap admitted to Delhi hospital as sugar level drops

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh under Prevention of Corruption Act

7
J & K

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

8
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

9
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's wife not allowed to board flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Top News

CBI summons former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik for questioning in insurance ‘scam’

CBI summons former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'

Asked to come to the agency headquarters on April 28

PM Modi to chair meet on situation of Indians in violence-hit Sudan

PM Modi reviews Sudan situation, asks officials to prepare contingency plan to evacuate Indians

EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Ambassador of India to Sudan...

Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case

Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case

The top court, however, refuses to grant bail to four convic...

IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

The student was a native of Madhya Pradesh

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex gratia of R...


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, rushed to hospital

Woman shot at inside Saket court in Delhi, admitted to hospital

Delhi records minimum temp of 21.6 degrees Celsius, light rain likely

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP