Punjab: Poor implementation of ration scheme costs AAP dear

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 7

The “poor implementation” of distribution of free ration under the Aam Aadmi Party’s flagship scheme “Ghar Ghar Ration” has been cited by party candidates for the Lok Sabha poll as one of the major factors for the weaning away of voters from the party.

People angry, mann allays fears AAP candidates for LS poll and leaders reportedly told CM Bhagwant Mann that voters were angry for the delay in re-registration of the 10.77 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme who were delisted in 2022, on suspicion of being “fake”

A public perception was created by the Opposition that these beneficiaries would again be delisted after the elections

CM Mann said the free distribution of ration to all beneficiaries would continue

He even asked officials to find out the additional cost of implementation of the scheme for all beneficiaries.

As the ruling party in the state begins to assess its performance in the just-concluded General Election, where it won just three of the 13 seats, party leaders have given their feedback. They have reportedly told Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that voters were angry with them for the delay in re-registration of the 10.77 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme, who were delisted in 2022, on suspicion of being “fake”.

It was only in January this year with the LS elections approaching that the government had decided to re-enrol them. A public perception was created by the Opposition that they would again be delisted after the elections, the party candidates and leaders have told the CM. Having received this feedback, Mann today called a meeting of officials to review the scheme. Official sources in the Department of Food and Supplies have told The Tribune that they had re-enrolled over nine lakh beneficiaries (of the initially delisted 10.77 lakh). “By the end of May, we had completed 92 per cent distribution for the three-month period till April,” a senior officer said.

CM Mann said the free distribution of ration to all beneficiaries would continue. He even asked officials of the Food and Supply Department and Markfed to find out the additional cost of implementation of the scheme for all beneficiaries. The party leaders have reportedly also conveyed to the CM that the ration depot holders sent out fake messages to the public about the reduction in the quantity of free ration given to the poor by the AAP government, which the ruling party leaders could not counter. There was also delay in the distribution of atta at many places, following which the government had to start distributing grains. As part of the Ghar Ghar Ration scheme, 70 per cent of the beneficiaries were to get atta.

As an immediate measure, it had been decided to continue the distribution of grains to the maximum beneficiaries for the May-June period and gave atta only to those who opted for it, said sources. The CM will also hold a meeting with all DCs on this issue shortly.

