Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Karam Prakash

Patiala, November 9

Children of daily wage and factory workers, despite having cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), are not able pay the high fee of medical colleges. The MBBS fee at government medical colleges in Punjab is around Rs 8 lakh.

The state government had opened meritorious schools with an aim of getting students from humble backgrounds admitted to professional colleges. The purpose of meritorious schools, meant for talented wards from deprived backgrounds, is, therefore, being defeated.

A student of Government Meritorious School, Ferozepur, son of a labourer, got admission to Government Medical College, Amritsar. However, his father had to borrow the money to pay the tuition fee of Rs 82,000 for the first semester, which is higher than the annual income of the family. The student’s father said, “This time, I somehow managed to pay the fee by borrowing money. I will not be able to pay the hostel and tuition fee for the rest of the MBBS course.”

Similarly, a student of Government Meritorious School, Bathinda, son of a daily wage worker, got admission to Government Medical College, Patiala. The student, while talking to The Tribune, said, “We have borrowed money from the village to pay the tuition fee. Now, I do not have money for the hostel fee. I have to buy books also.”

Japneet Kaur, a teacher at a meritorious school in Bathinda, said, “Every year, several meritorious students, hailing from humble backgrounds, clear NEET. However, they struggle to pay the course fee in government colleges. The purpose of preparing students for competitive exams at meritorious schools gets defeated if they can’t get admission even after getting good ranks.”

She said the government should make some policy on meritorious school students for their higher education.

Mandeep Kaur, a biology teacher at a meritorious school in Ludhiana, said, “Every year, our students clear the entrance exam. Sadly, many of them are unable to pay even the tuition fee.”

Will look into matter: Minister I will look into the matter and ensure no one faces financial hurdles. — Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Medical Education Minister

