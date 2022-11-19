Faridkot: Poor visibility due to smoke from stubble-burning causes youth's death in mishap

Faridkot, November 18
Following the death of a youth in an accident on Friday, the police have booked two farmers for causing his death due to negligence and violating official orders.
Amarinder Singh (18) was returning to his home at Machaki Khurd village on his motorcycle and collided with a stationary tractor-trolley, which was not visible due to a thick layer of smoke on the road. The smoke was emanating from nearby fields where paddy stubble was set on fire.
As per Jagseer Singh, Amarinder’s father, his son died on the spot due to head injuries. The police have registered a case against farmer Nachhatar Singh and his son Asmeet Singh under various sections of the IPC.
#Environment #Faridkot #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning
