Fatehgarh Sahib: Poppy husk, opium found in trucks, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15

The district police recovered 6 kg of poppy husk and 1 kg of opium from two trucks during a checking of vehicles and arrested three persons.

Rakesh Yadav, SP (Investigation), said the Nabipur police recovered 6 kg poppy husk from a truck during a checking on the GT Road and arrested two persons, identified as Manpreet Singh and Musami, both residents of Chunni Kalan. He said during the search of the truck, which was coming from the Badali side, the police found the contraband hidden in a specially designed box under the rear seat of the truck’s cabin.

The SP said in another incident, the Sirhind police, during a checking of vehicles near the Tarkhan Majra T-point, intercepted a truck coming from the Sirhind side and recovered 1 kg opium. The driver, identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of Kale Majra, said that he used to bring opium from Jharkhand and supply it in the area. He was already facing a case under the NDPS Act.

