Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passed away on Wednesday.

Shinda, who had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana, died on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by a hospital official.

He was 64. Had been on ventilator for the past many days.

He had numerous hot songs like ‘Jatt Jeona Morh’, ‘Putt Jattan de’ and ‘Truck Billiya’.

He had also appeared in Punjabi films like ‘Putt Jattan De’ and ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’.

His real name was Surinder Pal Dhammi.

He is survived by son Maninder Shinda and hailed from Choti Ayali village in Ludhiana.