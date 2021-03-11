Portal for views on Budget launched by Punjab Government

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

The Punjab Government has launched ‘Janta Budget’ portal seeking suggestions from public about their expectations from the state Budget.

The first Budget of the AAP government is to be announced in June. Launching the portal, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said they wanted to know what different sections of society wanted from the government in the Budget.

He said people could give suggestions on the portal or at his office till May 10.

“We have sought suggestions on six parameters in the portal,” he said.