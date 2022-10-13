Portal to streamline family land partition launched

Chandigarh, October 12

In a significant decision aimed at facilitating state residents by digitalising the functioning of the Revenue Department, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a website to further streamline the process to enrol ‘Khangi Taqseem’ (family partition).

Launching the website https://eservices.punjab.gov.in, the CM said through this website, applications for ‘Khangi Taqseem’ could be submitted in a single click. The CM said citizens could apply on the website with details, including their name, father/husband name, name of the village, sub-tehsil/tehsil, district, khata and khewat number.

He said the applicant would also have to submit a memorandum of proposed partition and field map depicting portioned parcels of land duly signed by all shareholders. Mann said after being processed by the Circle Revenue Officer concerned, these online applications would be sent to kanungo in-charge and then the patwari concerned.

He said after verifying all facts of the memorandum with the revenue record, the patwari would call the parties for official formalities and to initiate the mutation proceedings.

The CM said after entering the mutation, the patwaris concerned would present it to the kanungo for verification and finally before the CRO concerned (Assistant Collector Grade-2) for the final orders. Mann said a brief order would be entered on the portal against each application after due attestation of the mutation. He said: “This will also ensure ease of buying and selling land besides making it convenient to get compensation for crop damage and to obtain a copy of zamabandi.” — TNS

Submit application in single click

Launching the website, eservices.punjab.gov.in, CM Bhagwant Mann said applications for ‘Khangi Taqseem’ can be submitted in a single click

The CM said citizens can apply on the website with details, including their name, father/husband name, name of the village, tehsil, ‘khata’ and ‘khewat’ number

#bhagwant mann