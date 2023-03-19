Portfolio change not performance-related: Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Highlighting that it was the Chief Minister’s prerogative to decide the departments of ministers, Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the recent change in portfolios had nothing to do with his performance.

A few days back, portfolios of housing and urban development and public relations were taken from Arora.

Highlighting the one-year achievements of the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Government, Arora said no previous government had worked with such commitment like AAP.

Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, Arora said the government would construct 25,000 houses for persons belonging to the economically weaker sections in a phased manner.

He said the government had also implemented the affordable housing policy in Punjab to provide cheap housing to lower-middle income and lower-income families, and revive the real estate sector in the state. He said there were 14,000 illegal colonies in the state, which came due to nefarious policies of previous governments, but the current government cracked down against these.