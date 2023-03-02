Post-Ajnala clash, Akal Takht panel to discuss norms for carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 1

Akal Takht has formed a panel to deliberate about the procedure to be adopted while carrying the Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ at open sites.

Against the backdrop of the Ajnala incident in which protesters, led by Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, had carried the saroop in a vehicle to the police station to secure the release of a key aide of the hardliners and clashed with the police that had invited widespread criticism.

Following this, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had announced on February 25 that a panel would be formed to discuss the carrying of the saroop to the sites of protest, demonstrations and other places. The panel will submit its report within 15 days.

The panel included president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. Others are Nihal Singh, head of Tarna Dal Hariyan Velanvale, Harnam Singh Khalsa, chief of Damdami Taksal, Jathedar Balbir Singh ji Panth Akali Budha Dal, Avtar Singh, head of Panth Akali Tarna Dal Baba Bidhi Chand, Gajjan Singh, head of Panth Akali Tarna Dal Baba Bakala, Major Singh, head of Dashmesh Tarna Dal, SGPC member Rajinder Singh Mehta, Dr Paramvir Singh from Punjabi University, Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani, Principal of Khalsa Collegiate School, Dr Amarjit Singh of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Studies at GNDU, Talwinder Singh Buttar from Anandpur Sahib, chairman of Guru Gobind Singh Study circle and principal of Sikh Missionary College.

