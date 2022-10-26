Sangrur: Post Diwali, doctors report rise in pollution-related ailments

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 25

The number of patients suffering from pollution-related ailments increased manifold on Tuesday. Apart from government hospitals, private doctors also witnessed a rush of patients.

“Today, children are visiting my hospital in large numbers as the pollution due to last night’s celebrations has caused health problems. The number of children coming today is more than the double of usual days. Parents should have taken better care of children to protect them from health problems,” said Dr Amit Singla, a child specialist.

While talking to The Tribune, parents said their children were suffering from cough, cold, fever, itching in eyes, allergies and skin problems due to pollution from bursting of crackers last night.

“Last night, I made my son wear a mask, but after some time he removed it. Now he is suffering from cough because of the poisonous smoke,” said Gurdesh Singh, father of a seven-year-old boy.

Doctors said the affected children would have to take rest for at least five to seven days for complete recovery. They also advised the parents to increase their children’s water intake.

Older people have also been adversely affected due the pollution.

“Though last night I remained indoors, I have been facing breathing problems. I visited a doctor and he said I will have to take medication for at least a week,” said Gurdarshan Singh, an elderly man.

Sangrur District Health Officer Dr Kirpal Singh, a chest specialist, said the number of people suffering from asthma had increased recently. “We are advising everyone to be cautious these days due to rise in pollution levels,” he said.

