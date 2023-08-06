Post floods, spurt in conjunctivitis cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

A high level of humidity post flooding has led to rise in conjunctivitis — the inflammation of the conjunctiva, white portion of the eye — cases across the state.

Pink eye highly contagious

According to experts, though it’s quite common to have eye infections during the monsoon, the recent spurt in conjunctivitis cases has surprised doctors.

Dr Areet Kaur, an ophthalmologist and former Director, Health Services, said she had rarely witnessed such a large number of cases of conjunctivitis in her career spanning over three decades. “We first noticed the outbreak in July first week. The cases are still increasing. Due to the floods and stagnant water, the situation is particularly grave,” she said.

Dr Areet said patients had started using steroids on their own, which could cause ulcers in the cornea. “Antibiotics and steroid eye drops are readily available at drug stores. Steroids should not be used without the supervision of a doctor. A simple ailment like eye flu can worsen and cause corneal ulcer,” she said.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, an ophthalmologist, said, “I am getting around 10 queries per day regarding seasonal conjunctivitis (pink eye). Avoid self-medication or steroids as the eye flu normally takes seven to10 days. Infected persons must avoid going to office/ school.”

Sonia Goyal, who teaches at a government school in Mohali, said a large number of students showed symptoms of conjunctivitis and she also got infected.

Common Symptoms

Redness & swelling

Watering & discharge

Grittiness & irritation

Crusting of eyelids

What you should do