Post protest, Sangrur land auction put off

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Amid strong opposition, the auction of panchayat land reserved for Dalits was cancelled today in the village Jallur in Sangrur district.

Dalit organisations alleged local officials of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats failed to protect their rights while leasing out the land.

On May 2, it was highlighted in the columns of this newspaper how the department dropped instructions for auction of one-third reserved panchayat land, including leasing out the land for three years to the Dalits. The conditions were incorporated in 2018 following a long struggle of Dalits.

Following which, the department had asked the District Development Project Officers to carry out the auction as per the old instructions, wherever it was required. However, officials were seen acting contrary to the instructions. During auction at Jallur, the Zamin Prapti Sangharsh Committee demanded that Dalits be given land for three years as per 2018 instructions.

However, BDPO Lehragaga expressed inability, citing the new instructions. After Dalit organisations argued, the auction was eventually cancelled.