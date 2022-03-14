Post rout, focus shifts to picking CLP leader

Tribune News Service

Faced with its worst poll debacle, churning has begun within the party over the choice of the Congress legislature party (CLP) leader in the new Vidhan Sabha. With all leaders gunning for PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the possibility of replacing him is not being ruled out. Though there is officially no word from the party high command, the leadership learning from its past mistakes may opt for a dyed in the wool Congress man as it aims to pull itself up ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Clamour for replacing PCC chief The issue of giving reins of the state unit to a traditional Congress man has gained momentum

It may give the responsibility to an MP or a senior Hindu leader who has lost in the elections

Sources in the Congress said after being reduced to 18 seats from 77 in 2017, the party is left with little choice while choosing the CLP leader. Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, who has been elected from Qadian, outgoing Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa (Dera Baba Nanak), Tript Rajinder Bajwa (Fatehgarh Churian) and Raja Warring (Gidderbaha) are among main contenders for the post.

PCC former chief Sunil Jakhar today met former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other leaders in Ludhiana, as MP Ravneet Bittu gave a clarion call to party workers to brace for the 2024 General Election. Without naming anyone, Jakhar said fight among the leaders for the post of the CM ruined the party. “These leaders had turned suicide bombers for the party,” he said.

