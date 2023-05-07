 Post terrorism, Paramjit Singh Panjwar took to arms and drug smuggling : The Tribune India

Post terrorism, Paramjit Singh Panjwar took to arms and drug smuggling

Post terrorism, Paramjit Singh Panjwar took to arms and drug smuggling

Panjwar’s house in Tarn Taran



Jupinderjit Singh and PK Jaiswar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The longest serving head of banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), Paramjit Singh Panjwar, alias Sardar Singh Malik, was gunned down in Lahore on Saturday. For the last few years, he had been one of the biggest smugglers of drugs and arms to India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had declared him as a designated terrorist in 2020 and stated that he had been broadcasting seditious and separatist programmes on Radio Pakistan attacking India.

Panjwar is the second notorious terrorist killed recently in Pakistan. Earlier in January 2020, Harmeet Singh, alias Happy PhD, who headed the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) was also killed.

Had role in Gen Vaidya’s killing

  • Paramjit Singh Panjwar was the longest serving head of banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Commando Force
  • The MHA had declared him as a designated terrorist in 2020, stating he had been running seditious programmes
  • He was accused of the killing of Major Gen BN Kumar, Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board, in Chandigarh in 1988
  • His name had also cropped in the murder case of former Army Chief General AS Vaidya in 1992

Panjwar had been the KCF chief since 1989 and was involved in a number of killings and dacoities from 1986 onwards. He joined the KCF through his relative Labh Singh, alias Sukha Sipahi, who led the terror organisation in its most active period between 1987 and 1988.

He was accused of the killing of Major Gen BN Kumar, Chairman, Bhakra Beas Management Board, in Chandigarh in 1988, besides being involved in a number of bomb blasts and several other killings. Panjwar moved to Pakistan later and trained youths for continuing terrorism in Punjab.

According to the police, Panjwar was wanted by the Indian security agencies for his attempts to revive insurgency in Punjab, along with various cases of murder conspiracy and smuggling of arms to the country. His name had also cropped in the murder case of former Army Chief General AS Vaidya in 1992.

According to Indian security agencies, his terror-related activities had reduced significantly over the years. Though the reason for his killing is unclear, the agencies suspect it could either have been a result of an inter-gang rivalry or a dispute with other terrorist organisations.

Panjwar’s mother, Mohinder Kaur, was allegedly kidnapped and kept in illegal confinement before she disappeared from Jhabal police station in November 1992. The Special Judicial Magistrate of the CBI Court, Mohali, had recently declared Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh as a proclaimed offender in the case. The then DSP, Ashok Kumar, was chargesheeted by the CBI, but he died during trial.

His brother was also allegedly killed by the police in an encounter. One of his brothers retired from a central co-operative bank and three of brothers live in a village. His brother Rajwinder Singh was also allegedly killed under mysterious circumstances in an encounter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

3
Diaspora

Honour for Sikh community worldwide, says peer bearing Coronation Glove for King Charles

4
Ludhiana

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks to CM Bhagwant Mann, expresses concern over journalist's arrest in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

6
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

7
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

8
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

9
Nation

CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave to 'immediately' report to nearest base after commando is shot dead

10
Nation

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for 'seeking bribe'

Don't Miss

View All
8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Moosewala’s village in Mansa
Punjab

Rapper Wayne shoots song at Sidhu Moosewala's village in Mansa

Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Top News

Toll 54, ‘wary normalcy’ in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings

BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national

Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...

‘AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP’

'AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP'

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat


Cities

View All

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

Swaraag — the fusion band from Rajasthan making waves

Teachers’ union meets Punjab CM, discusses pending issues

Tarn Taran: Rehri, tharhi vendors protest MC action

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Illegal miners thrash youth at gunpoint in Panchkula

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Rain in Delhi, mercury dips

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic

Warring hits back after Kejri’s potshots at Cong

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Karamjit Kaur has right credentials, says MP Bittu

Forest workers demand regularisation

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

54 kg of poppy husk seized in Ludhiana, Bihar native nabbed

4 land in police net with heroin in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands