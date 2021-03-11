Posters of CM Bhagwant Mann's sister Manpreet Kaur come up in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 27

With AAP volunteers purportedly putting up posters of CM Bhagwant Mann’s sister Manpreet Kaur at various locations across the city under the tagline, “Saadi bhain banegi Sangrur di MP” (our sister will become Sangrur MP), political opponents have targeted the party for promoting nepotism and ignoring workers.

The posters have evoked a mixed reaction from voters. “If Manpreet gets the ticket, there is nothing wrong as she has been working hard for area residents. During the Assembly polls, when Mann was busy elsewhere, she had held the fort in Dhuri and countered the then MLA’s wife,” said Gurdarshan Singh a resident of the city.

AAP leaders from Dhuri confirmed similar posters had come up there too. “Since the AAP is going strong, she could win the bypoll easily. Whether she deserves to fielded or not, I am not the authority to answer that. But I have seen her work hard for the party and her brother,” said Jasveer Kaur, a retired employee.

Sangrur BJP chief Randeep Deol, however, said the posters had exposed the “political ambitions” of the CM’s family.

“We don’t know who pasted the posters. If the party gives her the ticket, there is nothing wrong in it. We will follow the party decision and support the candidate,” said Dr Anwar Bhasaur, district minority cell president of the AAP. The byelection is slated for June 23. Manpreet Kaur could not be reached for comment.

#bhagwant mann #Sangrur