‘Pot is calling kettle black’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Taking strong exception over “irrational” statements of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday quipped that “pot is calling kettle black” by issuing such baseless statements.

The Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to say anything about democracy or democratic norms. Bhagwant Mann reminded the scion of Gandhi family that he has been elected Chief Minister by the people of Punjab who had given whopping mandate in favour of their party. He said that unlike Charanjit Singh Channi who was made Chief Minister by Rahul Gandhi, he has been chosen by people to serve them.

The Chief Minister told Rahul Gandhi that little knowledge is always dangerous and that is what he is proving by issuing baseless statements in the state. He reminded the Congress leader that his party had caused irreparable damage to democratic norms by running the Chief Ministers like puppets. Bhagwant Mann said that as a fact of matter Rahul Gandhi should peep into his conscience before making any statement on the issue.

The Chief Minister said that not a long time ago Rahul had himself dislodged Capt Amarinder Singh from Chief Ministership and humiliated him around a year back. He further said it is also ironic that incumbent state Congress President is being disgraced in full public view after being pushed umpteen times during the ongoing yatra- which was nothing more than a cheap tactic of Congress leader to hog media limelight. Bhagwant Mann said that the Congress leader has forgotten that hands of his family are drenched with murder of democracy in country and people will never forgive them for this sin.