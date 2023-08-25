Monsoon fury: Power cuts make life hell for Fazilka's marooned villagers

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, August 24

Day-long power cuts in flood-affected villages across the Sutlej have added to the misery of residents, who are already facing several hardships.

The link of over 10 villages with the mainland has been snapped with roads submerged in floodwaters, forcing residents to stay confined to their villages.

“Among the major problem being faced by villagers stuck in their houses are day-long power cuts,” said Sukhwinder Singh and Priya of Ram Singh Bhaini village, adding that their life had turned hell.

The power cuts are imposed around 9 am and restored late in the evening by the PSPCL. This has been going on for nearly a week. The worst-affected villages are Mahatam Nagar, Teja Rohela, Chak Rohela, Dona Nanka, Ram Singh Bhaini, Jhangar Bhaini, Gatti No. 1, Walleshah Uttar, alias Gulaba Bhaini and Dhani Sadda Singh.

“In the absence of power supply, the youngest member of our family fainted due to humid weather. She had to be taken to a nearby health centre of the area,” said Balbiro Bai.

