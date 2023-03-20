Power demand down, five units closed after rain

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 19

For the first time after almost three months, the power demand in Punjab has dipped by over 3,000 MW following widespread rain across the state. Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had seen a record power demand of 8,913 MW on March 8.

On Saturday, three thermal power units at Lehra Mohabbat plant and two at Ropar plant were shut due to less demand. Besides, one unit at Lehra Mohabbat and two of Ropar are running at 50 per cent capacity Similarly, all the seven thermal units of three private generators are also running at 50 per cent capacity. Senior PSPCL officials confirmed that Punjab’s own generation from all sources was less than 3,000 MW. This comprises 535 MW from state’s own thermal plants, 1,900 MW from private thermal plants, 310 MW from hydro-power and 310 MW from renewable sources.

The dip in power demand will help Punjab save on coal stock. The power demand from April 2022 to January 2023 has increased by 12 per cent as compared to the previous year. A total of 60,762 million units (MUs) were consumed during the period as compared to 54,237 MUs in the previous year. In last week of February and first week of March, the power demand was up by around 19 per cent as compared with the figure for the same period last year. The PSPCL had imposed unscheduled power cuts in many cities and villages to meet the shortage of power.

Experts said that earlier intense cold wave had broken the record of past 20 years and as a result, crops needed more water for irrigation. “Consumers used more electrical appliances to get respite from the biting cold conditions. Even production of power from solar rooftops reduced,” said All-India Power Engineers Federation, spokesperson, VK Gupta.

“In February, the demand for power increased due to a sharp increase in temperatures and again the power demand was 1,000 MW more than last year same month,” he said.

3 units cut capacity

On Saturday, three thermal power units at Lehra Mohabbat plant and two at Ropar plant were shut due to less demand. Besides, one unit at Lehra Mohabbat and two of Ropar are running at 50 per cent capacity Similarly, all the seven thermal units of three private generators are also running at 50 per cent capacity.