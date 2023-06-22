Power demand touches all-time high of 14,960 MW

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said the PSPCL had met an all-time high power demand of 14,960 MW on June 21 with overall drawl from the Northern Grid being 8,716 MW.

He said the government was committed to ensuring quality power supply in the state and no cuts were being imposed on industrial, non-residential supply or domestic category. The state was providing eight-hour daily supply to agriculture feeders for sowing of paddy crop.

Harbhajan said like the previous year, the government had decided to commence the sowing of paddy across the state in a phased manner. He said the sowing had commenced from June 10 in some parts of the state whereas remaining parts were covered on June 16, 19 and 21. He said the state had been divided into four zones to implement the sowing mechanism in an effective manner.