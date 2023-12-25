Power equations in Punjab Congress set to change

Chandigarh, December 24
With Devender Yadav, political affairs in-charge of Punjab Congress, replacing Harish Chaudhary, the power equations are set to change in the party.
The development is also being seen as a boost for Navjot Singh Sidhu camp. Chaudhary, who was ‘close’ to the present Pradesh Congress Committee leadership, was said to be opposed to Sidhu.
Sidhu’s confidant gets notice
- The Youth Congress has issued a show- cause notice to its media convener Mansimrat Singh Riar for allegedly speaking against senior Congress leadership
- During a recent protest by the Youth Congress, Riar was missing and instead attended a rally of Navjot Singh Sidhu
- Deepak Khosla, general secretary, Youth Congress, has asked Riar to reply to the notice within three days
Some Congress leaders, including an MP, had openly spoken against Chaudhary at the time of allocation of tickets for the 2022 Assembly poll. Chaudhary had a long stint with Punjab Congress, first as secretary along with Asha Kumari and then being appointed as general secretary of the state unit in 2022 in place of Harish Rawat, former Uttarakhand CM.
In a tweet, Sidhu said, “Appointment of Devender Yadav as Punjab affairs in-charge comes as a breath of fresh air.”
