Power tariff unchanged, no word on 300 free units

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

In a relief to consumers, there is no change in power tariff for 2022-23, with the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) approving the new order today.

Relief for industry Reduced energy charges for consumption of power exceeding threshold limit and special night tariff of Rs4.86 per kVAh stay Covid impact on mind We are emerging out of two years of impact of Covid. Thus, sustainability for all sectors, particularly agriculture and industry, has been kept in mind. Vishwajit Khanna, PSERC Chairperson

The new tariff order doesn’t speak of the 300 units of free power to consumers promised by the AAP government in the run-up to the elections, or the free power to farm pumpset consumers. This is because the PSERC only determines tariff and the government announces subsidy, after it makes provisions for guaranteeing its repayment.

The cost of giving 300 units of free power to all 73.39 lakh consumers is Rs 1,300 crore in each billing cycle. The free power to agriculture, minorities and the EWS, besides subsidised power to industry is estimated to cost the state exchequer around Rs 10,000 crore in 2022-23.

However, some other consumer-friendly initiatives have been taken, including reduced energy charges for consumption of power exceeding

the threshold limit and continuation with special night tariff of Rs 4.86 per kVAh.

“Further, ‘voltage rebate’ will also continue in addition to the capped energy charges of Rs 4.86/kVAh,” says the order. It further says special night tariff with 50% fixed charges and energy charge of Rs 4.86/kVAh for all categories of industrial consumers using power exclusively between 10 pm and 6 am will continue.

“On the demand of the industry, the facility for use of power by the night consumers, during the extended four hours of 6 am to 10 am at normal tariff has been continued,” says the order.

PSERC chairperson Vishwajit Khanna said the new tariff order had also standardised the urban and rural water supply tariff. KThe PSERC has determined the ARR of the PSPCL at Rs 36,237.65 crore, which includes ARR for the PSTCL of Rs 1,492.56 crore to be recovered from tariff. “The PSERC endeavours to arrive at a viable revenue model for the utilities without imposing any extra burden on consumers.” said Khanna. —