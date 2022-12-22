Power to schools not to be snapped

Chandigarh, December 21
Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has issued directions that the electricity connection of any government school or hospital will not be disconnected and strict action would be taken if any officer disconnected a connection on his own.
Recently, a JE-level officer had disconnected the connection of seven schools in Kapurthala district without consulting senior officials of the PSPCL.
