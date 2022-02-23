Power woes of Punjab may end as coal mine to become functional in Jharkhand

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Punjab could finally see an end to its power woes with operationalisation of its captive coal mine at Pachhwara in Jharkhand. The mining from this coal block is expected to begin by April end.

Sources in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) said top officials from the department visited the coal block recently and made all arrangements for commencing the operations.

Baldev Singh Sra, CMD, PSPCL, “The PSPCL is monitoring the progress at the site on regular basis. We have set a target to start mining and get coal supplies from this captive coal mine before the paddy season.”

Operating own mine could bring down the cost of power production by 30-40 paisa per unit. However, as Coal India is looking to hike prices, the money saved through own mining could be offset by the increase in price of coal to be bought through Coal India and the likely increase in rail freight charges.

For several months now, Punjab has been getting restricted coal supply. The state-run thermal plants at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat have coal stock for 25 and 21 days, respectively. While Nabha Power Plant has stock for just six-and-a-half days, Talwandi Sabo plant has stock for two-and-a-half days and GVK plant has stock for five days. —