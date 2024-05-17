Powercom employees to organise protest rally on May 19 in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, May 16

Employees and pensioners of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are up in arms against dilly-dallying tactics and ‘indifferent attitude’ of the PSPCL authorities towards their long-pending demands. PSEB Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazam Ekta Manch Punjab, and other organisations have planned a state-level protest and rally on May 19 in Sangrur.

The leaders of the unions warned the management of the PSPCL and Punjab Government that if their demands were not fulfilled soon, the employees and pensioners would oppose the state government in the Lok Sabha elections. Besides, the agitation would be intensified during the paddy season, for which entire responsibility would be of the state government and the management of the PSPCL, they added.

The leaders of the unions, Harpal Singh, Kulwinder Singh Dhillon and Devinder Singh Pishor said that they had met the authorities of the PSPCL and submitted a memorandum, enlisting their demands, on January 29 but the management had not shown any interest in this regard.

They further said that Power Minister had promised to meet them twice but both the times, the talks were cancelled. In such a situation, there was a great resentment among the employees and pensioners, due to which they had planned a protest on May 19.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL #Sangrur