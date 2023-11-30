 Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Had incurred Rs 1,880.25 crore loss during corresponding period last year

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

The reluctance of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in blending imported coal to run its thermal plants, the abundance of coal availability from its captive Pachhwara coal mines and the sale of power to other states has turned the PSPCL into a profitable company. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, November 29

The reluctance of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in blending imported coal to run its thermal plants, the abundance of coal availability from its captive Pachhwara coal mines and the sale of power to other states has turned the PSPCL into a profitable company.

Big turnaround

The coal supply from Pachhwara coal mine has not only improved thermal generation at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat, but also turned the PSPCL into a profit-making company. It has earned over Rs 560 crore by sale of power through exchange on day ahead/real-time basis.

The coal supply from Pachhwara coal mine has not only improved the thermal generation at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat, but also turned the loss making PSPCL into a profit making company. PSPCL has earned more than Rs 560 crore by sale of power through exchange on day ahead/real-time basis in the current financial year. Otherwise, the PSPCL would have been forced to blend imported coal at its own thermal plants.

Punjab-owned — GGSS, Ropar and GHTP, Lehra Mohabbat — thermal plants are located at an average distance of about 1,325 km from the Mundra port located in western India.

“The average distance of mines these thermal plants of Punjab are getting from Coal India Limited coal works is about 1,450 km. The price of indigenous coal is around Rs 5,500 per tonne. The imported coal costs around $200 per tonne (Rs 15,000). Add another Rs 3,300 per tonne transportation charges from the seaport to Punjab and thus Punjab saved crores using indigenous coal,” said a top PSPCL official.

According to the data available with The Tribune, PSPCL has earned a profit of Rs 564.76 crore during the peak season of the year ending October, against a loss of Rs 1,880.25 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The powercom received 564 coal rakes weighing 22,24,000 metric tonnes of coal from Pachhwara coal mine. Of these Ropar received 214 rakes while 350 landed with the Lehra Mohabbat plant.

“The state received a maximum of 93 rakes in the month of September. The PSPCL has already produced 4,499 million units from their own thermal power plants this year exceeding the target set by commission. The commission approved 4,351 MU from state thermal plants comprising the generation at Ropar 2,074 million units and at Lehra Mohabbat it was 2,277 MU,” said a senior PSPCL official.

All-India Power Engineers Federation spokesperson VK Gupta said last year, power purchase from the open exchange was 4,773 million units but power purchase came down to 2,480 million units this year. “The fuel cost approved by PSERC for Ropar thermals was Rs 817 crore and for Lehra Mohabbat thermal it was 953 crore,” Gupta said.

#PSPCL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Ludhiana

Two gangsters wanted in Ludhiana hosiery factory owner kidnapping case killed in firing

3
Entertainment

Bishnoi gang threatens Gippy Grewal on his reaction to Moosewala's death, says not even your brother Salman Khan or Dawood can save you

4
India

India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun

5
India

Wife fights with husband on way to Bangkok, pilot is forced to divert flight to Delhi

6
Diaspora

Indian student charged with family members' triple murder in US

7
Punjab Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

When will OPS be implemented, Congress leader Partap Bajwa asks AAP government in Punjab

8
Delhi

AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission

9
Himachal

Pro-Khalistan slogans appear on walls near Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh's Una; probe begins

10
India

'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Top News

US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme

PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next

Oldest Manipur militant group signs peace pact

Oldest Manipur militant group UNLF signs peace pact

Centre’s decision on Delhi CS tenure upheld by SC

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards

In Punjab, single mothers, HIV and cancer-afflicted to get ration cards


Cities

View All

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

Security agencies seize 1 kg heroin near border in Amritsar sector

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults city school principal with iron rod

Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, city resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Chandigarh MC plans ‘intelligent’ community centres

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Sonia Gandhi releases book on Mallikarjun Kharge’s political journey

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

VB nabs absconding GST officer’s aide

Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

Residents allege use of substandard material in road recarpeting work

Ex-DCP quits BJP, joins Congress

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Stray Cattle Menace-I: Despite rise in mishaps, strays wander freely

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death