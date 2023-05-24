PPCB told to impose fine or take action against Zira unit

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 23

Following its on-ground assessment, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the PPCB to undertake a detailed environmental site assessment of the villages around the ethanol plant in Zira.

Borewells to be sealed The CPCB has sought appropriate direction to the Water Supply Department to analyse the parameters for drinking water quality standards in borewells installed in the area

Further, depending upon the compliance with the standards, the use of water from borewells may be prohibited

The CPCB has stated that the Groundwater Department should seal the unauthorised borewells in the area

The board has been asked to do so as per the standard guidelines by engaging a professional agency with expertise in assessment and remediation of contaminated groundwater and soil. The report has to be submitted within 60 days.

The CPCB has also asked the state board to ensure that the unit submits a DPR for remediation of groundwater-contaminated area in and around its premises and execute the work under the supervision of PPCB in a time-bound manner.

The plant shall bear all remediation expenses.

The CPCB has also asked the PPCB to impose environmental compensation or initiate legal action for harming the environment and contamination of groundwater. The central agency has also asked PPCB to consider the violations reported in its inspection report and issue appropriate directions to the ethanol plant and distillery run by Malbros International to take remedial measures for the decontamination of the affected site and follow up on the compliance with the violations observed in the inspection report.

The CPCB has sought appropriate directions to the Water Supply Department to analyse the parameters for drinking water quality standards in borewells installed in the affected area. Further, depending upon the compliance with the standards, the use of water from borewells may be prohibited, the report says, adding that the plant authorities should provide alternative sources of safe drinking water to the affected villages.

About the reports regarding use of unauthorised borewells, the CPCB has stated that the Groundwater Department should seal such borewells.

Though none of the PPCB officials came on record to endorse the above sequence of the events, sources said the PPCB was likely to issue a notice to the plant shortly as per the CPCB instructions.