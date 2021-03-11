PPSC exam not in Punjabi, aspirants fume

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 23

The Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) conduct of exam for 78 posts of naib tehsildar on Sunday has come under fire after it failed to issue the question paper in Punjabi. Candidates claimed it was in violation of the Punjab Languages Act, 1967, and Punjab Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Commission takes cognisance We have taken cognisance of the matter and raised it with the government. — Dr Karamjit Singh, Secretary (examinations), PPSC

Graduates, not older than 37 years old, from a recognised university or institution and those having cleared Punjabi at the matric level are eligible for the post. “Punjabi is the state’s official language and it is used for its official works. Moreover, most work at the post of naib tehsildar is also done in Punjabi. Therefore, issuing the exam paper in English alone has left those fluent in Punjabi discriminated against. The exam should be conducted again.”

Another candidate said: “The department notifies whenever an exam is to be conducted only in English, but it was not done this time.”

Meanwhile, the Higher Education and Languages Department, in its letter to all government departments, in February, said: “It has come to our knowledge that some departments prepare recruitment exam papers only in English. This is in violation of the Punjab Official Languages Act, 1967, and Punjab Official Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008. You are required to follow the Act for exams.”