PPSC exam not in Punjabi, aspirants fume

PPSC exam not in Punjabi, aspirants fume

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 23

The Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) conduct of exam for 78 posts of naib tehsildar on Sunday has come under fire after it failed to issue the question paper in Punjabi. Candidates claimed it was in violation of the Punjab Languages Act, 1967, and Punjab Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Commission takes cognisance

We have taken cognisance of the matter and raised it with the government. — Dr Karamjit Singh, Secretary (examinations), PPSC

Graduates, not older than 37 years old, from a recognised university or institution and those having cleared Punjabi at the matric level are eligible for the post. “Punjabi is the state’s official language and it is used for its official works. Moreover, most work at the post of naib tehsildar is also done in Punjabi. Therefore, issuing the exam paper in English alone has left those fluent in Punjabi discriminated against. The exam should be conducted again.”

Another candidate said: “The department notifies whenever an exam is to be conducted only in English, but it was not done this time.”

Meanwhile, the Higher Education and Languages Department, in its letter to all government departments, in February, said: “It has come to our knowledge that some departments prepare recruitment exam papers only in English. This is in violation of the Punjab Official Languages Act, 1967, and Punjab Official Languages (Amendment) Act, 2008. You are required to follow the Act for exams.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

Electronics goods gutted in fire

Will Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor meets Punjab Governor