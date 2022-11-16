PPSC 'glitch': Bar Assn comes in support of aspirants

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has come in support of aspirants who are demanding an extension in the date for submission of applications for posts of Civil Judge over glitches in the Punjab Public Service Commission’s website on the last date.

Vishal Aggarwal, secretary of the association, has written to the Registrar, Recruitment and Promotion Committee (Subordinate Judicial Services), Punjab and Haryana HC, seeking an extension in the date.

He said the last date for submitting online application forms was October 10.

“Due to a glitch in the PPSC website, forms could not be submitted at all. Many aspirants have lost the opportunity to apply... because of the glitch,” the letter said.