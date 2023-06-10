PR-121 paddy variety shunned by farmers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 9

Having suffered losses after southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) infected paddy last year, majority of the farmers have switched from PR-121 to Supreme 110 and PR-126 varieties.

As per the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), only 10 per cent stock of PR-121 seeds has been sold this year so far. In Jalandhar, PR-121 variety was sown on 62,800 hectares last year. District Agriculture Department officials said the sale of PR-121 seeds was negligible this time.

Ranjit Singh of Boolpur village in Sultanpur Lodhi said, “No one in my village has opted for the PR-121 variety this year. Everyone has gone for Supreme 110 or PR-126.”

Gurpreet Singh from Lakhpur village said, “We cannot take risk. Farmers throughout the state are not opting for PR-121) variety this year.”

Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Crop Improvement), PAU, said the viral disease was not variety specific. “Since PR-121 was predominantly sown in these areas, the farmers thought the virus had only affected this variety,” he said.