Practitioners seek status of health volunteers

Bathinda, April 3
A general house meeting of the Medical Practitioners’ Association was held in Bathinda today wherein they sought status of health volunteers.
Khushwinder Mann, a member of the association, said, “The state government must accord us a status of health volunteers so that we can treat patients with minor diseases. A legal right of registered health workers will make it easier for medical practitioners to work. We have also submitted a memorandum of demands to all six MLAs of Bathinda district in this regard.”
